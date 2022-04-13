CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares help push Toronto market higher

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by energy and material stocks, as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by half a percentage point in a widely anticipated move to combat surging inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 122.61 points, or 0.6%, at 21,838.02.

"Energy is up, materials are up. That's really what's driving the ship for now," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

While most stock markets are grappling with a surge in inflation and a possible economic slowdown, the TSX hit a record high just last week. It has climbed 2.9% this year, among the few global benchmarks to make ground as surging commodity prices boost mining and energy shares.

The energy group rose 1.7% as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 3.6% higher at $104.25 a barrel as a large increase in U.S. crude inventories failed to soothe worries about tight global supply.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6%. Gold XAU= was up 0.5% at about $1,977 per ounce.

Among sectors that lost ground, was financial services. It slipped 0.2% to post its lowest closing level in nearly four months.

The decline came as Wall Street peers took a hit from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N reporting a quarterly profit slump and the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by half a percentage point - its biggest single move in more than two decades.

Banks tend to benefit from higher rates but are also sensitive to the economic outlook.

"Everybody seems to be pricing in a lot higher rates in a very short period of time and everybody believes that makes things difficult for the economy to grow," Small said.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

