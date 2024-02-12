News & Insights

US Markets
ENB

CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares help lift Toronto market to 10-day high

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 12, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Purvi Agarwal and Fergal Smith

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a 10-day high, led by gains for resource shares, as an expectation that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy if it fell into trouble bolstered investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 57.70 points, or 0.3%, at 21,067.30, its highest closing level since Feb. 2.

"The market sentiment is really good," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth. "The Federal Reserve is there to backstop the economy should things get really bad. A win-win mentality is partially fuelling this upward trend."

The U.S. consumer price (CPI) index report for January, due for release on Tuesday, could provide clues on the timing of expected interest rate cuts by the Fed.

"If the CPI shows inflation is not moving higher and we're still seeing GDP and jobs growth, it says inflation can come down and growth can still happen," Small said.

The energy sector rallied 1.2% as oil <CLc1> settled 8 cents higher at $76.92 a barrel on continued Middle East tensions and after Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported quarterly results. The pipeline operator's shares ended with a gain of nearly 2%.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 0.9%, while shares of luxury parka maker Canada Goose GOOS.TO climbed 8.2%, helping to lift the consumer discretionary sector by 1.1%.

Fairfax Financial FFH.TOdenied allegations by Muddy Waters Research that it was manipulating asset values, saying the short-seller's report was "false and misleading". The company's shares gained 4.9%.

Technology gave back some recent gains, falling 1.5%, and industrials were down 0.7%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Shilpi Majumdar and Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB
GOOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.