CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares cushion TSX as peace talks hopes ebb

Contributor
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, but holding near a record high as gains for the energy and materials sectors offset a decline in technology stocks after doubts emerged around progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 11.26 points, or 0.05%, at 22,075.96, after posting on Tuesday a record closing high.

U.S. stocks had a steeper decline as Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine a day after saying it would scale down operations there in what the West dismissed as a ploy to regroup by invaders suffering heavy losses.

"As we head into the end of the quarter, I think this is a win for the TSX," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"So far what we have seen is a good bounce back in energy stocks and materials which had been responding quite well to some downward pressure in commodities in the last few days and I think this bodes well for the remainder of the year."

The TSX has been one of the few major global benchmarks to gain ground in 2022, advancing 4%. It has been helped by a 27% weighting in resource shares.

The energy group rose 0.6% as the price of oil settled 3.4% higher at $107.82 a barrel, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%. Gold XAU= was up 0.7% at about $1,933 per ounce.

Shares of Dollarama Inc DOL.TO gained 3.6% after the discount retailer said it would roll out additional price points up to C$5 this year to shield its margins from heightened inflation.

But the technology sector gave back much of the previous day's advance, falling 2.3%. Heavily-weighted financials ended 0.4% lower.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

