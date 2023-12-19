CANADA STOCKS-Real estate stocks push TSX higher at open

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with real estate stocks leading as the market stretched recent gains, betting that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates next year.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 68.09 points, or 0.33%, at 20,690.8.

