CANADA STOCKS-Precious metal miners lift TSX higher; Bellus Health soars

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 18, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock opened higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in precious metal miners on better-than-forecast growth data from China, while shares of Bellus Health nearly doubled on GSK's buyout deal.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 36.97 points, or 0.18%, at 20,678.94.

