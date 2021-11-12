CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

By Amal S

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 65.55 points, or 0.3%, at 21,647.53.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC jumped 3.6%, boosted by gains in pot producers Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, which were up between 6.9% and 8.6% in early trade.

"There's some optimism that the U.S. is going to pass the marijuana legalization bill and that will open up to more investment opportunities," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK rose 1.4%, tracking gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC index in the United States.

"We've got bond yields pulling back a little bit from the moves that we had after the U.S. CPI numbers and that's probably something good for the tech sector," Taylor added.

Weakness in bond yields tend to help companies with high growth prospects, boosting the value of future cash flows.

A big jump in U.S. consumer prices for October drove a retreat in the main index on Wednesday.

The equity index was set to end the week on a strong note, helped by gains in healthcare and materials .GSPTTMT sectors.

The benchmark index has rallied for most of this week, as stronger bullion prices, positive moves in cannabis-related stocks and upbeat corporate earnings bolstered investors' sentiment.

Limiting gains to some extent were energy .SPTTEN and materials stocks, which were pressured by a retreat in commodity prices. GOL/O/R

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted fifteen new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 80 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 61.59 million shares.

