CANADA STOCKS-Oil stocks drag TSX lower amid global slowdown worries

By 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was 0.2% lower at 18,180.4, after hitting its lowest since June.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.4%, in tandem with oil prices struck by a gloomy economic outlook and a strong dollar that outweighed supply concerns stemming from last week's OPEC+ cut to its production target. O/R

Wall Street also struggled after data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, suggesting inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while. The focus is now on minutes from the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will be released later in the day. ECI.N

"Investors are reacting to a stronger-than-expected U.S. PPI report, which is seen as a forward-looking measure of inflation," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

Canadian inflation data for September is due next week, with investors pricing in a 97% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of Canada when it meets on Oct. 26. IRPR

"The Bank of Canada is going to follow the Federal Reserve. It doesn't help that they have to act first, but investors are expecting another super-sized rate hike," said Michael.

Among the day's big movers, Cameco Corp CCO.TO slumped 14.5% after the company and Brookfield Renewable Partners said they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9 billion deal including debt. L4N31C3MA

($1= C$1.3)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.