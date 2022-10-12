US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Oil stocks drag Canada's TSX lower

Contributor
Johann M Cherian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index extended losses for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as energy stocks weighed and U.S. inflation data cemented expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.08 points, or 0.29%, at 18,164.6.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))





