CANADA STOCKS-Oil rebound lifts Toronto stocks; Trillium soars on Pfizer deal

By 09:56 a.m. ET (13:56 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.72 points, or 0.24%, at 20,388.74, with the surge in Trillium TRIL.TO lifting the healthcare index .GSPTTHC to a two-week high.

Energy stocks .GSPTTEN bounced 3.6% after sliding 6.5% last week, when worries about slowing economic growth in China and the United States had sent ripples through global markets.

"We believe that common stocks are relatively attractive," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

"Growth may be slackening off from the highs of the recovery from the pandemic, but there's still pretty good growth."

The U.S. S&P 500 .SPX also rebounded on Monday after snapping a two-week winning streak, even as data showed U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.2% to $1,802.5 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO was the second-biggest gainer on the TSX, after Trillium.

* Discount retailer Dollarama Inc DOL.TO, on the other hand, led the decliners, with a 2.9% fall. IT services firm CGI Inc GIBa.TO was the second biggest decliner.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Fortis Inc FTS.TO, Sun Life Financial SLF.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 86 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 52.43 million shares.

