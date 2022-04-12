CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices pull TSX futures higher; focus on U.S. inflation data

April 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday buoyed by a rebound in crude prices, although gains were capped as investors exercised caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude prices gained over 4% as concerns about demand eased after Shanghai relaxed some COVID-19-related restrictions and OPEC warned of tight supply. O/R

World stocks slipped to their lowest levels in almost a month, and a bond markets selloff resumed as investors braced for data that will likely show annual U.S. inflation climbed further, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's stance to aggressively tighten its monetary policy. GLOB/MKTS

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 10 points, or 0.03%, at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.25 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 15.25 points, or 0.11%. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.38% lower at 21,790.49 on Monday. .TO

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is also widely expected to raise its policy rate by a rare half point to 1% when it meets on April 13.

Canada's biggest banks started fiscal 2022 on a hiring spree, adding staff despite a tight labour market, especially to boost digital capabilities.

Ontario is in the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus and hospitalizations are likely to rise over the coming weeks, the most populous Canadian province's top doctor said on Monday.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$30 from C$29

Air Canada AC.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$29 from C$31

Gold futures GCc2: $1,955; 0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $98.12; 4.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $102.82; 4.4% O/R

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Mar : Expected 8.4%; Prior 7.9%

0830 CPI mm, SA for Mar : Expected 1.2%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Mar : Expected 6.6%; Prior 6.4%

($1 = C$1.26)

