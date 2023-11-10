CANADA STOCKS-Oil boosts energy stocks, lifts TSX

*
TSX closes 0.3% higher
Energy shares gain
Constellation Software hits record high after results
By Nivedita Balu
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to close higher on Friday, helped by a boost in energy stocks as oil prices gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 67.06 points, or 0.34%, at 19,654.47.
Still, the index closed lower for the week after posting the biggest weekly jump since April 2020 in the previous week.
The energy sector ended up 1.7% after the price of
oil
"Oil was having a nice bounce today. It has clearly been under pressure for the last week ... that has got all the big cap energy stocks up," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.
Technology stocks were also among the big gainers,
up 1.9%, as Constellation Software
"Technology names in the U.S. and in Canada are breaking out again here and certainly look like potential for market leadership going forward," Archibald said.
The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.7%, as prices of most nonferrous metals fell after hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled chances of another rate hike. [GOL/] [MET/L]
A 3.3% decline in First Quantum
Altus Group
That dragged the broader real estate index down 0.6%.
Quebecor
