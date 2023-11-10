CANADA STOCKS-Oil boosts energy stocks, lifts TSX

*

TSX closes 0.3% higher

Energy shares gain

Constellation Software hits record high after results

(Recasts to reflect close of trading)

By Nivedita Balu

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to close higher on Friday, helped by a boost in energy stocks as oil prices gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 67.06 points, or 0.34%, at 19,654.47.

Still, the index closed lower for the week after posting the biggest weekly jump since April 2020 in the previous week.

The energy sector ended up 1.7% after the price of oil gained about 2% as Iraq voiced support for OPEC+'s oil cuts ahead of a meeting in two weeks. [O/R]

"Oil was having a nice bounce today. It has clearly been under pressure for the last week ... that has got all the big cap energy stocks up," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

Technology stocks were also among the big gainers, up 1.9%, as Constellation Software shares rose 3.7% to hit a record high following upbeat results and Shopify added 1.6%.

"Technology names in the U.S. and in Canada are breaking out again here and certainly look like potential for market leadership going forward," Archibald said.

The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.7%, as prices of most nonferrous metals fell after hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled chances of another rate hike. [GOL/] [MET/L]

A 3.3% decline in First Quantum shares also weighed on the materials index. Chinese copper miner Jiangxi Copper has increased its stake in the Canadian miner to 18.5% from 18.3%.

Altus Group tumbled 21.8% to the bottom of the TSX, after the real estate fund intelligence provider reported lower-than-expected third-quarter results.

That dragged the broader real estate index down 0.6%.

Quebecor led gains on the capped communication services index with a 2.5% rise, after the telecom firm posted a rise in third-quarter profit. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Matthew Lewis) ((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

