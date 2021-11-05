US Markets
MFC

CANADA STOCKS-Multiple tailwinds help lift Toronto market to record high

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index scaled a record high on Friday, bolstered by higher resource prices and upbeat corporate earnings as well as domestic data showing further employment gains.

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index scaled a record high on Friday, bolstered by higher resource prices and upbeat corporate earnings as well as domestic data showing further employment gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 113.69 points, or 0.5%, at 21,455.82, a record closing level. For the week, the index was up nearly 2%.

"The TSX has the wind at its back right now," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Higher oil prices, a move by Canada's financial regulator to lift curbs on capital distributions by financial institutions and "solid" domestic jobs data have helped underpin the index, Cieszynski added.

Canada added 31,200 jobs in October, building on blockbuster gains in previous months, and hours worked edged closer to their pre-pandemic levels.

A strong U.S. jobs report boosted Wall Street. It also notched record highs.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices settled 3.1% higher at $81.27 a barrel after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, helping to lift energy shares.

The energy sector advanced 2.6%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6%.

Gold XAU= was up 1.4% at about $1,816 per ounce as major central banks' dovish tone on interest rates this week lifted the demand for the safe-haven metal.

Manulife Financial MFC.TO became the country's first financial company to announce the resumption of dividend increases. Its shares rose 1.4%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO shares soared 19.3% after the company topped analyst expectations for second-quarter revenue and said it is eyeing a strong holiday season this year.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO weighed on the healthcare sector, falling 11.7% after the pot producer pushed back its target for turning profitable.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFC GOOS

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular