CANADA STOCKS-Mining stocks weigh on TSX at open

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as a decline in metal prices pushed material stocks lower, while investors awaited economic data expected this week to adjust their rate cut expectations from U.S. and Canadian central banks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 55.43 points, or 0.26%, at 21,357.72.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.