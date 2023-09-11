CANADA STOCKS-Mining stocks push TSX higher at open

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as mining stocks gained, tracking a rise in gold and copper prices, while investors remain cautious about bank interest rates after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data last week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 85.24 points, or 0.42%, at 20,159.89.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

