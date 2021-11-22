US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Mining stocks drag TSX lower as gold prices slide

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led by declines in miners as gold prices slumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden

At 09:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.9 points, or 0.19%, at 21,515.13.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

