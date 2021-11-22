CANADA STOCKS-Mining stocks drag TSX lower as gold prices slide

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led by declines in miners as gold prices slumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden

At 09:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.9 points, or 0.19%, at 21,515.13.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

