CANADA STOCKS-Mining, energy stocks drag Toronto market lower at open

June 20, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and mining stocks as commodity prices declined, while investors awaited more clarity on central banks' monetary policy tightening path.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.32 points, or 0.26%, at 19,881.89.

