CANADA STOCKS-Miners weigh on TSX at open

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was pulled lower at the open on Wednesday by a drop in mining shares as prices of precious metals declined ahead of a fresh batch of U.S. economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 105.78 points, or 0.51%, at 20,766.36.

