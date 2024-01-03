News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Miners weigh on TSX at open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 03, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was pulled lower at the open on Wednesday by a drop in mining shares as prices of precious metals declined ahead of a fresh batch of U.S. economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 105.78 points, or 0.51%, at 20,766.36.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.