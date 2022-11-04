CANADA STOCKS-Miners take lead as Canada stocks look to snap two-day losing run

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy main stock index rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday as commodity prices soared against a weaker dollar, while Yamana Gold surged on receiving a takeover bid.

At 10:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 309.04 points, or 1.61%, at 19,550.26.

As the U.S. dollar sank following U.S. jobs data that supported the possibility of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, commodity prices jumped. FRX/.N

Canada's materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metal miners, led gains, jumping 5.7% while the energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.8% as crude prices soared. O/R

Yamana Gold YRI.TO took the top spot on the TSX, up 16.5% after it received an unsolicited near $5 billion takeover offer from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO.

Meanwhile, data showed the Canadian economy gained a net 108,300 jobs in October, ten times higher that forecasts, while the jobless rate held steady at 5.2%.

This bolstered bets of another outsized interest rate from Bank of Canada in December, with a nearly 70% chance of another 50-basis-point increase.

"The jobs data will be the last to crack, and when they do, it's going to be tough to start to recuperate these jobs," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO gained 2.0% after it sanctioned an expansion of the southern segment of its British Columbia pipeline system.

