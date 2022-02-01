CANADA STOCKS-Miners, healthcare stocks lift Toronto index

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, helped by strength in mining and healthcare shares.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 65.58 points, or 0.31%, at 21,163.87.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

