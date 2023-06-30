CANADA STOCKS-Miners, energy stocks push TSX higher at open

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday with energy and mining stocks leading gains as crude prices rose, while copper prices gained on hopes of more stimulus from China.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 111.28 points, or 0.56%, at 20,024.45.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

