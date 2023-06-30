News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Miners, energy stocks push TSX higher at open

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 30, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday with energy and mining stocks leading gains as crude prices rose, while copper prices gained on hopes of more stimulus from China.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 111.28 points, or 0.56%, at 20,024.45.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.