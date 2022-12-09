US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Miners, energy stocks boost TSX at the open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 09, 2022 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, led by commodity linked stocks as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of COVID curbs.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.33 points, or 0.18%, at 20,004.52.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

