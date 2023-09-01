CANADA STOCKS-Miners, energy boost TSX at the open

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened higher on Friday, helped by gains in energy and mining stocks, while sentiment remained upbeat as more global economic data hinted that interest rate hikes are nearing their end.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 175.61 points, or 0.87%, at 20,468.23.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

