CANADA STOCKS-Miners boost TSX at open

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened higher on Friday, led by gains in materials stocks, while data showing moderation in wage growth at home and in the United States lifted expectations of interest rate cuts by the central banks this year.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 47.07 points, or 0.22%, at 21,841.63.

