CANADA STOCKS-Materials, technology pull up TSX at open

March 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened higher on Thursday, driven by materials and technology stocks, while investors looked forward to another day of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 91.27 points, or 0.42%, at 21,685.23.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

