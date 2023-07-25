CANADA STOCKS-Materials stocks push TSX higher at open

July 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the market open on Tuesday, with materials stocks leading gains as metal prices firmed on China's pledge to shore up the world's second-biggest economy. At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.32 points, or 0.08%, at 20,598.44.

