News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Materials stocks drag TSX to one-month low

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 25, 2023 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

By Khushi Singh

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a one-month low on Monday, dragged down by material stocks, as metal prices weakened against a strong dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled higher interest rates will be around for longer.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.5%.

Copper prices dropped 0.6%, hurt by concerns over Chinese demand, rising stocks and a stronger dollar. Gold prices eased about half a percent. GOL/MET/L

The dollar jumped against major currencies as the latest batch of data on business activity from around the globe highlighted the superior position of the United States relative to other major economies.

"The dollar is always the reserve currency in times of economic uncertainties, war even, and we also have rising yields which could be strengthening the dollar", said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.4% as oil prices held steady after Russia relaxed its fuel ban O/R

Investors are awaiting Canada's GDP estimates for July later in the week. The report is likely to show an uptick of 0.1% in economic growth, per a Reuters poll of economists.

Traders are also awaiting a bundle of U.S. data scheduled for this week - durable goods data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for August, second-quarter GDP and remarks by Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell.

In corporate news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Canadian drugmaker Appili Therapeutics' APLI.TO liquid oral form of antibiotic drug metronidazole, sending shares up 36.4%.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.