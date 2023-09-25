CANADA STOCKS-Materials stocks drag TSX to one-month low

By Khushi Singh

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a one-month low on Monday, dragged down by material stocks, as metal prices weakened against a strong dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled higher interest rates will be around for longer.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.5%.

Copper prices dropped 0.6%, hurt by concerns over Chinese demand, rising stocks and a stronger dollar. Gold prices eased about half a percent. GOL/MET/L

The dollar jumped against major currencies as the latest batch of data on business activity from around the globe highlighted the superior position of the United States relative to other major economies.

"The dollar is always the reserve currency in times of economic uncertainties, war even, and we also have rising yields which could be strengthening the dollar", said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.4% as oil prices held steady after Russia relaxed its fuel ban O/R

Investors are awaiting Canada's GDP estimates for July later in the week. The report is likely to show an uptick of 0.1% in economic growth, per a Reuters poll of economists.

Traders are also awaiting a bundle of U.S. data scheduled for this week - durable goods data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for August, second-quarter GDP and remarks by Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell.

In corporate news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Canadian drugmaker Appili Therapeutics' APLI.TO liquid oral form of antibiotic drug metronidazole, sending shares up 36.4%.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.