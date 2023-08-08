News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Materials stocks drag TSX lower at open after weak China data

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 08, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at open on Tuesday, led by declines in materials stocks as metal prices slipped after weak China data, while investors assessed domestic trade deficit readings that widened to its highest in nearly three years.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 92.43 points, or 0.46%, at 20,143.61.

