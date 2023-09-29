CANADA STOCKS-Materials stocks boost TSX at open; rate-pause hopes dwell

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as rising metal prices lifted materials stocks, while softer-than-expected U.S. inflation and domestic GDP data fueled hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.04 points, or 0.16%, at 19,621.78.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

