News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Materials stocks boost TSX at open; rate-pause hopes dwell

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

September 29, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as rising metal prices lifted materials stocks, while softer-than-expected U.S. inflation and domestic GDP data fueled hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 31.04 points, or 0.16%, at 19,621.78.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.