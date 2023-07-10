CANADA STOCKS-Materials, real estate drag TSX at open

July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as materials and real estate stocks fell, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the Bank of Canada's decision on monetary policy due later this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.09 points, or 0.12%, at 19,806.95. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru) ((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

