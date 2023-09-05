CANADA STOCKS-Materials push TSX lower at open after weak China data

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, led by declines in materials stocks, after weak services sector data from China, while investors braced for the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision slated for later this week.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.2 points, or 0.08%, at 20,528.16.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

