CANADA STOCKS-Materials push TSX higher as gold, copper prices climb

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index extended gains on Friday, underpinned by strength in materials stocks, as a rise in commodity prices and hopes of a pause in monetary tightening by the Bank of Canada aided investor sentiment.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.95 points, or 0.36%, at 20,410.16.

