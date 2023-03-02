US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Materials pull TSX lower as rate hike worries loom

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 02, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by materials stocks, while data showing a tight U.S. labor market fed into investor worries that more rate hikes were on the horizon from the world's largest economy.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 89.78 points, or 0.44%, at 20,170.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

