CANADA STOCKS-Materials, industrials drive TSX higher at open

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, with materials and industrials shares leading gains, setting the benchmark index up for its second straight weekly gain heading into the Christmas break.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.18 points, or 0.43%, at 20,855.91.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.