CANADA STOCKS-Materials, financials push TSX lower at open

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with materials and financial stocks leading declines, while investors readied for employment data out of the United States later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 43.7 points, or 0.21%, at 20,366.51.

