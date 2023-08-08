CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy stocks drag TSX lower after weak China data

By Siddarth S and Divya Rajagopal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, after giving up small gains as worries about China's sluggish economy weighed on materials and energy stocks.

Commodity prices fell as weak China data dampened hopes for a recovery in the world's biggest market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE provisionally ended down 30.06 points, or 0.15%, at 20,205.98.

Canadian markets, which reopened after a long weekend break, were supported by a jump in shares of cannabis company Tilray Brands TLRY.O, which said it was pivoting into craft beer by acquiring eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch ABI.BR.

Tilray soared 31% to close at C$4.06.

Earnings posted by miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO and Restaurants Brand International QSR.TO, parent company of the fastfood chain Burger King, beat analysts' expectations.

"We usually see the weakest volume during this part of the month, but I think we will see a pull back after few weeks of pain," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of Allan Small Financial Group, part of iA Private Wealth.

Fears of a slow recovery in China remains an overhang, analysts said. Data showed China's imports dropped 12.4% in July from a year ago, more than an estimated decline of 5%, while exports contracted 14.5%, steeper than an expected 12.5% decline, heightening pressure on the government to provide fresh stimulus to boost demand.

"There's certainly growing evidence that the Chinese economy is struggling to really maintain its forward momentum," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"This might be a pretty strong signal that there is a move away from sourcing from China."

Canada posted its biggest trade deficit in almost three years, and one analyst predicted a 'rough summer'.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, dropped 0.47%, hitting a near one-month low as prices of base and precious metals fell. MET/LGOL/L

Heavily weighted energy stocks .SPTTEN recovered to end 1% firmer.

Financial stocks .SPTTFS slipped 0.49%, mirroring declines across the globe, a day after ratings agency Moody's cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and warned it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders.

BMO fell 1.0% after U.S. regulators on Tuesday fined nine Wall Street companies, including BMO, over employees' use of personal messaging apps to discuss deals, trades and other business.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Richard Chang)

