CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy stocks drag TSX lower after dour China data

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index receded on Tuesday, led by declines in materials and energy stocks as commodity prices slipped after weak China data, while investors assessed domestic trade deficit readings that widened to its highest in nearly three years.

At 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.84 points, or 0.59%, at 20,117.2.

Data showed China's imports dropped 12.4% in July from a year ago, more than an estimated decline of 5%, while exports contracted 14.5%, steeper than an expected 12.5% decline, heightening pressure on the government to provide fresh stimulus to boost demand.

"There's certainly growing evidence that the Chinese economy is struggling to really maintain its forward momentum," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"This might be a pretty strong signal that there is a move away from sourcing from China."

Materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses miners and fertilizer companies, dropped 1.2%, hitting a near one-month low as prices of both base metal and precious metals fell. MET/LGOL/L

Heavily-weighted energy stocks .SPTTEN shed 1.1% tracking lower crude prices. O/R

Canada's trade deficit increased to C$3.73 billion ($2.77 billion) in June from May, largest in nearly 3 years, as exports dropped 2.2%, outpacing a 0.5% decline in imports, data showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a trade deficit of C$2.90 billion.

"It's (trade deficit) another sign that the economy is losing momentum," Porter said.

Financial stocks .SPTTFS slipped 0.7% mirroring declines across the globe, after ratings agency Moody's cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and warned it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders.

Both Canadian and U.S. listed shares of Restaurant Brands International QSR.NQSR.TO gained after the Burger King parent topped market estimates for quarterly sales and profit.

