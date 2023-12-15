CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy push TSX lower at open

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with materials and energy stocks leading declines, though the index is eyeing weekly gains on rising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut borrowing costs next year.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.43 points, or 0.2%, at 20,736.37.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.