US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy drag down TSX at the open

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 15, 2022 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at a more than one-month low on Thursday, with commodity-linked stocks dragging the resources-heavy index as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary dampened sentiment.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 179.38 points, or 0.9%, at 19,712.27.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.