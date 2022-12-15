CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy drag down TSX at the open

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at a more than one-month low on Thursday, with commodity-linked stocks dragging the resources-heavy index as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary dampened sentiment.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 179.38 points, or 0.9%, at 19,712.27.

