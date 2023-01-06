US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy boost TSX to three-week highs

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 06, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index rose on Friday as materials and energy stocks rallied, while investors also tracked the rise in Wall Street indexes after a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December.

At 0931 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 123.13 points, or 0.63%, at 19,629.97, and was set for highest gains in three weeks.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.