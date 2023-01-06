CANADA STOCKS-Materials, energy boost TSX to three-week highs

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index rose on Friday as materials and energy stocks rallied, while investors also tracked the rise in Wall Street indexes after a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December.

At 0931 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 123.13 points, or 0.63%, at 19,629.97, and was set for highest gains in three weeks.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.