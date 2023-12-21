CANADA STOCKS-Materials, consumer discretionary push TSX higher at open

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday with material and consumer discretionary shares leading gains as the market recouped some losses following a sharp fall in the previous session.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 125.94 points, or 0.61%, at 20,726.75.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.