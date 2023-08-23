CANADA STOCKS-Materials boost TSX at open

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks inched higher at open on Wednesday on gains in materials shares, while investors assessed Canadian retail sales data for more clues to the Bank of Canada's interest rate path.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.54 points, or 0.15%, at 19,720.75.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.