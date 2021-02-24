CANADA STOCKS-Material stocks drag TSX lower

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in materials stocks overshadowed upbeat earnings from National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.3% to $1,799 an ounce.GOL/

* Miners Dundee Precious Metals Inc DPM.TO and Centerra Gold CG.TO fell 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively, and were the top drag on the TSX.

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 77.04 points, or 0.42%, at 18,253.05.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1% as Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and National Bank of Canada NA.TO topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.7%, even though U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.1%. O/R

* On the TSX, 62 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 2.42-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 24.02 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were printing company Transcontinental Inc <TCLa.TO>, which jumped 2.3%, and National Bank of Canada <NA.TO>, which rose 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, and Great-West Lifeco Inc <GWO.TO>.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 43.98 million shares.

