CANADA STOCKS-Industrials, materials pull TSX lower at open

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with material and industrial stocks leading declines, though focus remained on the decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2023 due later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 60.54 points, or 0.3%, at 20,173.3.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

