CANADA STOCKS-Higher oil prices lift TSX to near ten-month highs

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to hover near ten-month highs, boosted by a jump in oil prices, better-than-expected job additions in November and a decline in the unemployment rate.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.57 points, or 0.35%, at 17,459.59.

* A Reuters poll showed the Bank of Canada is not expected to increase its asset-purchase programme anytime soon, and the country's gross domestic product should reach pre-COVID-19 levels within two years.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.7%, tracking brent crude oil futures as major producers agreed on a compromise to continue the bulk of existing supply curbs to cope with coronavirus-hit demand. O/R

* The financials .SPTTFS and industrials .GSPTTIN sectors gained 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,843.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 143 issues were higher, while 76 issues declined for a 1.88-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 31.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Suncor Energy SU.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively.

* Seabridge Gold SEA.TO fell 8.9%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Un REI_u.TO, down 6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd TGOD.TO.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 30 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 51.43 million shares.

