CANADA STOCKS-Higher oil prices lift TSX at open

August 21, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday after a sharp selloff last week, led by a jump in oil prices, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments later this week for clues on interest rates.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.91 points, or 0.07%, at 19,831.3.

