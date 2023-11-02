CANADA STOCKS-Higher metal prices, upbeat earnings lift TSX

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by a boost in materials shares as prices of most metals rose, while upbeat earnings from e-commerce firm Shopify and gold miner Barrick Gold further lifted sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 141 points, or 0.74%, at 19,220.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

