CANADA STOCKS-Higher metal prices, upbeat earnings lift TSX

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 02, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by a boost in materials shares as prices of most metals rose, while upbeat earnings from e-commerce firm Shopify and gold miner Barrick Gold further lifted sentiment.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 141 points, or 0.74%, at 19,220.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
