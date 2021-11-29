CANADA STOCKS-Higher crude prices lift Toronto futures

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, aided by a near 5% jump in crude prices as investors looked at the Omicron coronavirus variant concerns that led to a drop in oil and financial markets on Friday as exaggerated.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A semblance of calm returned to world markets as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy, allowing battered stock markets and oil prices to recover. MKTS/GLOB

Investors also awaited official data on domestic producer prices and raw material prices for October, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, for cues on the nation's economic health.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.25% lower at 21,125.90 on Friday, its biggest decline since October 2020. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 225 points, or 0.65%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38.25 points, or 0.83%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 158.75 points, or 0.99%. .N

The Canada Energy Regulator on Friday rejected Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO plan to sell nearly all space on its Mainline oil pipeline under long-term contracts, rather than rationing it on a monthly basis.

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$64 from C$63

E Automotive Inc EINC.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating and C$28 PT

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$60 from C$61

Gold futures GCc2: $1794.7; +0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.57; +5.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76.06; +4.6% O/R

1000 Pending Homes Index for Oct : Prior 116.7

1000 Pending sales change mm for Oct : Expected 1.0%; Prior -2.3%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Nov : Prior 14.60

($1= C$1.27)

