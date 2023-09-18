CANADA STOCKS-Healthcare, technology stocks push TSX lower at open

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index opened lower on Monday as healthcare and technology stocks declined, while investors keenly await inflation data this week that could offer more insight into the Bank of Canada's(BoC) outlook for interest rates.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 50.83 points, or 0.25%, at 20,571.51.

