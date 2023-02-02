CANADA STOCKS-Healthcare, tech drive TSX higher at the open

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, boosted by healthcare and technology stocks, while dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite globally.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.07 points, or 0.2%, at 20,792.12.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

