CANADA STOCKS-Healthcare stocks lift TSX at open

September 13, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index moved higher at open on Wednesday helped by a rise in healthcare stocks, while the U.S. consumer prices data for August showed the biggest monthly increase in more than a year, fueling worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.85 points, or 0.12%, at 20,246.93.

